Severe weather is causing problems in the Chicago area this morning. Storms hit the region during the overnight hours, causing thousands of power outages in the region. Damage was reported in the western suburbs and dozens of flights have been canceled at O’Hare Airport. A flash flood watch has been canceled. Cook and Kane county have thousands of customers without power. In Will County less than 100 customers have lost power.

To check the ComEd outage map click here.