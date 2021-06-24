Storms Expected Along I-55 South Of Wilmington

A statement from the National Weather Service at 10:28 a.m. states, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gardner to 6 miles south of Braceville to near Cullom. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds to 45 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include: Braidwood, Wilmington, Herscher, Gardner, Lakewood Shores, Braceville, Cullom, Saunemin, Essex, South Wilmington, Godley, Buckingham, Cabery, Kempton, Campus, Reddick, Emington, East Brooklyn, Steele and Union Hill. Interstate 55 could be impacted between mile markers 224 and 232.