1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Storms, Tornados Rip Through Area Friday Night

July 31, 2023 6:16AM CDT
Share
Storms, Tornados Rip Through Area Friday Night
From the National Weather Service

Nasty storms rolled through the area on Friday night. The national weather service reports a total of 6 tornadoes have been confirmed in northeast Illinois:

An EF-0 tornado from south of Newark through Lisbon
An EF-1 tornado from the north side of Minooka through Shorewood and into the west side of Joliet
An EF-0 tornado from Minooka through the north side of Channahon
An EF-0 tornado from Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie through Wilton Center to northwest of Peotone
An EF-0 tornado that impacted Bradley and the northeast side of Kankakee
An EF-1 tornado that impacted the south side of Momence

Go to WJOL’s FaceBook page to see pictures of damage … including downed trees resulting from Friday night’s storms.

Popular Posts

1

Another Arrest For Son of Former Will County Judge
2

Five Years After Losing Their Daughter, A Will County Judge Rules In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
3

Truck Stuck Under Overpass In Joliet
4

16-Year-Old Charged in Romeoville Homicide at Scene 75
5

New Lenox Police Obtain Warrants for Two Men In Speedway Armed Robbery

Recent Posts