Storms, Tornados Rip Through Area Friday Night

Nasty storms rolled through the area on Friday night. The national weather service reports a total of 6 tornadoes have been confirmed in northeast Illinois:

An EF-0 tornado from south of Newark through Lisbon

An EF-1 tornado from the north side of Minooka through Shorewood and into the west side of Joliet

An EF-0 tornado from Minooka through the north side of Channahon

An EF-0 tornado from Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie through Wilton Center to northwest of Peotone

An EF-0 tornado that impacted Bradley and the northeast side of Kankakee

An EF-1 tornado that impacted the south side of Momence

Go to WJOL’s FaceBook page to see pictures of damage … including downed trees resulting from Friday night’s storms.