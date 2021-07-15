      Weather Alert

Stormy Couple Of Days

Jul 15, 2021 @ 5:28am

From staff meteorologist Rick DiMaio:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon. High near 80.   (Rainfall up 1 to 1.5″)
Thursday Night: Showers and a few t-storms re-developing. Low around 67.  (Rainfall up 1″)
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.  (Rainfall 1 to 1.5″)
Friday Night: Rain ending….. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Popular Posts
Longtime Lockport Coach Is Let Go
Prepare for Delays Along I-55 through Will County
Arrest Made in After Shooting in Elwood
Photo Of The Week
Illinois Got 53 New Laws On Friday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On