Stormy Wednesday

April 5, 2023 7:01AM CDT
National Weather Service

A long line of severe thunderstorms could spawn tornadoes. Winds could reach 60 mph or more. Kane, Kendall, Cook, DuPage and Will County could be affected.

A major tornado-generating storm is threatening more than 62-million Americans across the Central U.S. At least five tornadoes were reported Tuesday as the storm system hammered Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Missouri. Two tornadoes were reported in Iowa and three in Illinois, where they damaged a gas station and other buildings in the town of Colona, about 160 miles west of Chicago. In the same region, softball-size hail pounded Davenport, Iowa. Forecasters say tornadoes are possible today in southeastern Missouri as severe weather threatens areas from the Gulf Coast to the Upper Great Lakes and into the Northeast.

