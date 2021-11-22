Street Gang Member Captured In Joliet Held on $3 Million Bond

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley is announcing the capture of David A. Grijalva (age 20) of Joliet, who was safely apprehended in the 900 block of Woods Street in Joliet, Illinois. On November 19, 2021, members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit, who are also members of the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Grijalva.
Grijalva was wanted by the Will County Sheriff’s Police for the offenses of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. The bond amount issued for the aforementioned charges is $3,000,000-10% to apply. Grijalva is a known associate of the Vice Lords, a Joliet area street gang, and is known to carry firearms.
On November 17, 2021, the Will County Sheriff’s Police requested the assistance of the USMS Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in apprehending Grijalva for the aforementioned charges.
On November 18, 2021, with assistance from the USMS, surveillance was established by investigators. The location was identified by detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office as a residence where an associate of Grijalva lives. Physical surveillance was conducted on the residence, and investigators were able to confirm that Grijalva was inside of the residence. Upon receiving this confirmation, members of the USMS and Will County Sheriff’s Office entered the residence in order to apprehend Grijalva. Members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office and Marshals Service located Grijalva in a basement bedroom. Grijalva was taken into custody without incident.
Due to the nature of the offenses and the on-going investigation, no further information can be released due to a court ordered seal of the records. Grijalva is currently being housed at the Will County Adult Detention Facility for the aforementioned charges, pending an initial court appearance.