Stricter Laws Could Bring An End To Local Gun Shows
John Jackson, co-owner of Capitol City Arms Supply shows off an AR-15 assault rifle for sale Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013 at his business in Springfield, Ill. President Barack Obama launched the most sweeping effort to curb U.S. gun violence in nearly two decades, announcing a $500 million package that sets up a fight with Congress over bans on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines just a month after a shooting in Connecticut killed 20 school children. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Stricter laws could bring an end to local gun shows. New regulations went into effect last week that requires gun shops and dealers to pay a 15-hundred dollar fee, have 24/7 security, and keep computerized records of their guns and sales. The new laws are leading many gun dealers to leave the state, affecting business at shows.