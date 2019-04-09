Striking CSO Musicians Reject Management’s Latest Offer

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018 file photo, Italian Maestro Riccardo Muti conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's concert at the golden hall of Vienna's Musikverein, Austria, The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has extended its contract with Muti as its music director through the 2022 season. The orchestra made the announcement Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 saying Muti's current contract goes through 2020 and the new contract will extend through August 2022. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak File)

Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians are returning to the picket lines after turning down the latest offer to end their month-long walkout. Management called it their last, best and final offer. Musicians are seeking better wages and now have the tough task of taking a close look at the CSO season schedule and canceling additional concerts. Union leaders say they don’t expect to have more negotiation sessions.