1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation

September 22, 2022 2:30PM CDT
Share
String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation

WJOL has learned that there’s been a string of robberies to local outside mailboxes. Sources tell us that Minooka  Channahon and Wilmington are among several post offices in Will and Grundy counties that were hit.

Apparently the thieves used crowbars in some cases to pry open the locked doors then they would take checks found in the box.  They would “clean” them or “scrub” them and then change them and eventually cash them. There are dozens of open cases around the area being investigated by police including a reported cleaned check for over $50,000.

WJOL was told that eventually the post office is hoping to put new outdoor boxes up as a convenience to the customers.  In the meantime all that are left in most cases are slabs of concrete where the boxes one stood.

Popular Posts

1

One Confirmed Dead In Fatal Crash On I-55 in Will County
2

Four Students Arrested Following Lunchtime Fight At Plainfield South High School
3

Joliet Store Along Route 30 To Close
4

Joliet School Named One of the Best In The Nation For the Second Time
5

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Recent Posts