Strong Financial Turnaround For Joliet Park District
The Joliet Park District announced a substantial financial turnaround in 2019, as the district ended the year with a small surplus in their operating budget. The
district ended 2018 with a deficit over $800,000. “We are very proud of this significant financial achievement,” said Executive Director Brad Staab. “Our programming, almost across the board, saw positive year over year improvement,” said Staab. “We still have a lot of work to do, but overcoming the 2018 deficit was a major step in the right direction.”
The district temporarily closed Splash Station Waterpark in 2019 and reduced hours at Hartman Recreation Center as cost saving measures. The district also reduced staffing expenses by approximately $300,000, and overall expenses for the district for 2019 were reduced by approximately $1.1 million over 2018. The district’s overall 2019 annual expenditures were the lowest in over a decade.
“It has been a very successful collaborative effort between Executive Director Staab and the Park Board to see the realization of this positive swing in the budget in such a short time. It validates just how much the board, staff and executive director are all dedicated to this second-to-none park district that reigns as the third largest in the state. I am proud to represent the Joliet Park District as a member of the Board of Commissioners.” said Joliet Park Board President Sue Gulas.
Along with the positive budget news, the District is working to re-open Splash Station in some capacity in 2020. “Right now we are looking at a limited schedule and portions of the park being open in 2020. We believe a community like ours should have outdoor swimming in the summer. We’re working to make that happen, while being conscious of our budget,” said Staab.
Joliet Park District Press Release