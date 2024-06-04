Strong Storms Roll In This Afternoon And Evening

WJOL’s meteorologist Jeff Nordine reports that thunderstorms are expected to roll into Will County between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. today. Nordine says the heaviest storms will arrive around 7:00 p.m.

The rest of the forecast:

Today – Cloudy and humid. High 85.

Tonight – There could be a couple of drenching thunderstorms. Low 69.

Tomorrow – We could see a thunderstorm in spots early in the morning; otherwise, clouds breaking for sun. High 81.

Low tomorrow night 60.

Thursday – sunshine and some clouds; breezy with low humidity. High 76.

Low Thursday night 56.

Friday – breezy in the morning; otherwise, pleasant with sunny intervals. High 68.

Low Friday night 55.

Saturday – beautiful with a blend of sun and clouds. High 77.

Low Saturday night 58.