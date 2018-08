Expect a wet drive home on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 3 o’clock today, otherwise partly sunny and hot with a high of 90. The showers and thunderstorms end by tonight at 10 p.m. with a low of 69. Cooler tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance for a few showers high of 80. Temperatures remains in the mid 80’s for the rest of the week.