Strongly Worded Resignation Letter By Outgoing Joliet Interim City Manager Steve Jones

Jul 10, 2020 @ 7:32am
“When political turmoil and false narrative supersedes the goals and objectives of running the City there are no winners.”  Those are the words of outgoing Joliet Interim City Manager Steve Jones. He tendered his resignation following the Tuesday night City Council meeting this week. Jones referenced several events that have taken place in the last year which he calls “increasingly problematic.” WJOL obtained the letter below:

