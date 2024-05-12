Structure Fire Destroys Vacant Home In Crest Hill

On Friday evening, May 10, 2024, just before 7:30pm, the Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a reported structure fire in the 1200 block of Caton Farm Rd in the City of Crest Hill.

Fire companies arrived to find a vacant two-story single family house with heavy fire showing. Companies immediately went to a defensive attack with multiple large hoselines and the tower ladder’s aerial master stream. The fire caused a majority of the house to collapse and damaged the detached garage along with some vehicles in the rear. Companies were on the scene approximately 3 ½ hours working to extinguish spot fires in the collapsed debris.

The house was in the process of being rehabbed but unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire was upgraded to a Full Still which brought mutual aid assistance to the scene from Plainfield and Romeoville fire department while Bolingbrook, Homer, New Lenox, Northwest Homer, and Romeoville covered the Lockport stations.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Lockport Fire Investigation Team.