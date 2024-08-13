1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Structure Fire Overnight in Joliet

August 13, 2024 5:13AM CDT
556 Ward Ave Fire in Joliet

An overnight fire was quickly put out by Joliet Fire Department. At 2 a.m. on August 13th, Joliet Fire Department responded to 556 Ward for a structure fire. On arrival, fire crews were met with heavy fire from two side of the structure. Fire was knocked down from the outside as crews prepared to make entry through the front door. Fire was extinguished and extensive overhaul conducted. Crews where on the scene for over two hours.

Fire crews from stations 1, 4, 5’s and 6 responded to the scene. There were no injuries to report. The fire is under investigation.

