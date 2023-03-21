Student Leaders Host Board of Trustees Candidate Forum

Leaders from the Joliet Junior College (JJC) student body will host a Trustee Candidate Forum for the upcoming Board of Trustees election. The forum will take place on Tuesday, March 21

from 5-7 p.m. in the U-Auditorium on the Main Campus.

All JJC students, employees and members of the community are welcome to attend in-person or via live event link. The event will also be recorded and shared. Candidates will read a prepared statement and answer questions sourced from the student body. Members of the student body will serve as moderators.

The consolidated election takes place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Residents of JJC District 525 will choose from the following seven candidates to fill two seats on the Board. Terms are six-

years long and names will appear in the following order on the ballot:

• Kevin Kollins Hedemark, Romeoville

• Richard A. Davis, Lockport

• Alicia Morales, Joliet

• Krystal Garcia Centeno, Romeoville

• Diane M. Harris, Joliet

• Carol Lee, Joliet

• Judy Medvid, Frankfort

Current Board of Trustees members include Chair Dan O’Connell, Vice Chairwoman Maureen Broderick, Secretary Nancy Garcia Guillen, James Budzinski, Michelle Lee and John (Jake) Mahalik and Student Trustee Josh Stamborski. Morales is seeking re-election and was first elected to the board in 2017. O’Connell, also elected in 2017, is not seeking another term.

More information about the JJC Board of Trustees, including scheduled meeting dates and agendas, is available on the Board of Trustees web page.