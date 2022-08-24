Student Loan Borrowers Await President’s Plan On Debt Forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Americans are waiting to learn the fate of their federal student debt as President Joe Biden prepares to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in debt cancellation.

Details of the plan have been kept closely guarded.

But borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for the loan forgiveness.

That’s according to three people familiar with the decision, expected to be announced Wednesday.

Biden is also set to extend a pause on federal student loan payments through January.

Legal challenges are almost certain to come.