Students Excel at Joliet District 86 Spelling Bee

Congratulations to Eisenhower Academy fifth grade student Keia Lingatong who won the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Elementary School Spelling Bee Contest. Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse and Eisenhower Academy Principal Wendy Wolgan present Keia with her trophy. Amber Davis from M.J. Cunningham Elementary and Emrick Jasso from Carl Sandburg Elementary placed 2nd and 3rd place at the contest.

Additional elementary school winners included: Adrianna Clark, T.E. Culbertson Elementary; Javion Davis, Farragut Elementary; Felipe Olvera, Forest Park Individual Education School; Izabella Mendez, Thomas Jefferson Elementary: Yazlene Jacobo Sosa, Edna Keith Elementary; Heidi Ferro, A.O. Marshall Elementary; Jazmine Cooks, Pershing Elementary; Evelyn Angulo, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Fatima Flores Benitez, Isaac Singleton Elementary; Byron Gaynor, Taft Elementary; Stephanie Banda, Lynne Thigpen Elementary; and Gabriela Mendoza, Woodland Elementary School.

In addition, the Junior High School winners were (from left to right): Dirksen Junior High: Reynaldo Gonzaelez; Gompers Junior High: Carlo Ochoa Sanchez; Hufford Junior High: Diego Vazquez; and Washington Junior High: Erial Hagger. These students will compete in the Will County Spelling Bee Contest in the spring.