1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

STUDY: Alzheimer’s Drugs Might Get Into The Brain Faster With New Ultrasound Tool

January 3, 2024 4:10PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have found a way to help Alzheimer’s drugs seep inside the brain faster — using sound waves to jiggle a temporary opening in its protective shield.

Some new drugs modestly slow Alzheimer’s worsening by attacking brain-clogging amyloid plaque, with doses every few weeks for well over a year.

In a novel experiment, West Virginia University researchers added the ultrasound tool to three patients’ drug doses for six months.

In spots in the brain where that shield was opened, more plaque was cleared.

The findings were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Popular Posts

1

Jeremy Fears Shot In West Side Shooting
2

Will County Responds After Buses Start Dropping Off Migrants
3

Lockport Mayor Issues Executive Order Regarding Migrants
4

Bolingbrook Armed Robbery At Best Buy
5

Bolingbrook Man Arrested On Christmas Eve After Domestic Dispute Results in Felony Arrest

Recent Posts