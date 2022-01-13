Study: Cannabis Compounds Prevent COVID From Entering Human Cells

A new study says cannabis users may be a step ahead when it comes to protection from coronavirus. Researchers from Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center found cannabis compounds show an ability to prevent coronavirus from entering human cells. The study published in the Journal of Nature Products said compounds normally found in hemp bound to spike proteins found on coronavirus and blocked a step the virus uses to infect individuals. The prevention only reportedly comes when cannabis is ingested in edible form and doesn’t work when it’s smoked normally or vaped.