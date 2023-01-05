1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Study: Two-Thirds Of Glaciers On Track To Disappear By 2100

January 5, 2023 3:06PM CST
Share
Study: Two-Thirds Of Glaciers On Track To Disappear By 2100

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – A new study calculates that two-thirds of the world’s glaciers will disappear by the end of the century at current climate change trends.

Thursday’s study in the journal Science looks at all of the world’s 215,000 glaciers and finds they are melting faster than scientists originally thought.

But how fast they melt depends on how much the world warms.

For many small glaciers, it’s already too late.

The new study projects that global warming will melt between 38 trillion and 64 trillion metric tons of glacial ice between now and the end of century.

That would add 3.5 to 6.5 inches to sea levels.

 

Popular Posts

1

Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
2

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
3

Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
4

Man Arrested After Christmas Day Robbery in Joliet
5

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery

Recent Posts