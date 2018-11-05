Plainfield water tower/md A public groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, for an addition to Normantown Trail. The new path section is being constructed by the Forest Preserve District of Will County and it will stretch from 111th Street in Naperville to Rockwell Lane in Plainfield. (Photo via Shutterstock)

District 202 Families, Staff and Community,

Septran, District 202’s special education transportation provider, is holding a “Stuff-A-Bus” Winter Clothing Drive through Friday, November 9, 2018 to benefit needy District 202 students and families, and the American Red Cross.

Please consider donating new and gently used/like new:

Gloves/mittens

Youth-size winter boots

Winter hats

Winter coats

Scarves

Drop off donations in the big, yellow bus-shaped collection boxes at all 30 of our schools, the District Administrative Center and the Plainfield Public Library!

Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity!