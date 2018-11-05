Stuff-A-Bus Winter Clothing Drive
By Jess Samson
Nov 5, 2018 @ 5:58 AM
District 202 Families, Staff and Community,

Septran, District 202’s special education transportation provider, is holding a “Stuff-A-Bus” Winter Clothing Drive through Friday, November 9, 2018 to benefit needy District 202 students and families, and the American Red Cross.

Please consider donating new and gently used/like new:

  • Gloves/mittens
  • Youth-size winter boots
  • Winter hats
  • Winter coats
  • Scarves

Drop off donations in the big, yellow bus-shaped collection boxes at all 30 of our schools, the District Administrative Center and the Plainfield Public Library!

Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity!

