District 202 Families, Staff and Community,
Septran, District 202’s special education transportation provider, is holding a “Stuff-A-Bus” Winter Clothing Drive through Friday, November 9, 2018 to benefit needy District 202 students and families, and the American Red Cross.
Please consider donating new and gently used/like new:
- Gloves/mittens
- Youth-size winter boots
- Winter hats
- Winter coats
- Scarves
Drop off donations in the big, yellow bus-shaped collection boxes at all 30 of our schools, the District Administrative Center and the Plainfield Public Library!
Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity!