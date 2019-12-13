Styx, REO Speedwagon announced as Romeoville Ribfest Acts
The move from Naperville to Romeoville for Ribfest starts with a bang, with two major acts playing the first night of the festival. Romeoville Mayor John Noak announced on the Kevin Kollins Show the two major bands playing in the first Ribfest outside of Naperville.
He also talks about Ribfest, for those who haven’t been there before.
Tickets for the REO Speedwagon and Styx concert go on sale on December 16th for residents, using the discount code on their most recent water bill, and then the general public can buy their tickets on December 19th. More information can be found at www.ribfest.net. Residents wanting more information on the discount code can email ribfest@romeoville.org