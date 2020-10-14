Submit Your Halloween Decorated Home In Joliet
This 2017 photo released by Charles Fremont shows a home decorated for Halloween in Webster Groves, Mo. On a typical Halloween in the St. Louis suburb, neighbors go all out to decorate their houses and yards with spooky skeletons, tombstones and jack-o'-lanterns as up to 1,000 people pack the blocked-off street to carry on an old tradition: Tell a joke, get a treat. This Halloween is going to be vastly different for many. Parents and governments are weighing whether door-to-door trick-or-treating can safely happen. (Charles Fremont via AP)
The City of Joliet is celebrating spooky season with the creation of the 2020 Halloween/Fall Décor Map. This easy-to-use map will make finding fiendish and fun Halloween and fall decorations within the City of Joliet simple for everyone.
Joliet residents can submit their decorated home by visiting www.joliet.gov/Halloween and filling out the short form. Submissions are open now through Friday, October 30. The map is available for viewing through Monday, November 2. Addresses submitted should be within the city limits to be included. Addresses will be available in list format as well.
Residents will also find Halloween-themed activities, trick-or-treating safety tips and events taking place in the City at www.joliet.gov/Halloween.