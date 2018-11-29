Suburban State Rep Apologizes For Legionnaires’ Comment

File photo/Illinois state Rep. Stephanie A Kifowit, D-Oswego, speaks to lawmakers while on the House floor during session at the Capitol in Springfield. The Illinois House has taken the rare step of erasing from the record comments made during floor debate. The House voted 110-0 on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, to expunge a statement a day earlier by Kifowit which appeared to threaten the family of Republican Rep. Peter Breen of Lombard. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

A suburban Chicago Democrat is apologizing after saying she wished another lawmaker’s family would get sick and die. State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit yesterday said she made a poor choice of words when she told a Republican lawmaker that she wished his family would get sick with Legionnaires’ disease and die. They were talking about a new law to raise the amount of money people could get from lawsuits against the state at the time. Kifowit says she lost herself in the debate.