Successful year for Troy Middle School 8th-grade Girls’ Volleyball Team One of top 8 teams in the state

The Troy Middle School 8th-grade Girls’ Volleyball Team placed in the top eight in Illinois after its winning season culminated with victories in the IESA Girls Volleyball Class 4-A Regional and Sectional playoff matches leading up to the state finals.

Members of the team are Julia Adams, Haylie Bernhard, Alicia Casillas, Laci Cole, Caitlin Garrett, Aubrey Prosek, Lily Randich, Lily Swan, Valentina Vaca, Courtney Walter and Marin Wilhelmi. Team manager is Sam Racutt.

Leading up to the finals, the team advanced after winning its Regional game against Minooka Junior High School in a tough competition with its rival in three sets, 25-18, 17-25, and 25-18.

In the team’s Sectional Game, it defeated Manhattan Junior High School, 25-17 and 25-21.

“The team gave it all it had, but lost in the finals,” Coach Stacey Wernert said. “We laid everything out there with no regrets. I am extremely proud of how these girls finished. We made it to the highest level. Only eight teams make it to state, and we were one of them. That is a huge accomplishment.”

Wernert said of the two team captains, setter Julia Adams, excelled in her role and essentially served as the quarterback of the team. Captain Aubrey Prosek was the team’s outside hitter and a great all-around player. Both led the team with their actions, she said, and gave the team an extra boost when it needed it.

“Every single girl on this team played an important role to help advance us throughout the season,” Wernert said. “I am so proud of them. The key to our success was due to the constant support for one another, and everything was done to benefit the team. We truly enjoyed each and every day we had together.”

Troy Director of Student Athletics and Activities Meagan DeGroot said it was exciting to watch the team this year.

“They are a great group of girls with an amazing work ethic,” DeGroot said. “The Regional and Sectional games were high energy, and they gave the fans an exciting game to watch.”