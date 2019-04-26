Summer Camp to be Offered at Troy Heritage Trail Elementary This Year

Youth leaders are invited to sign up for two free Forest Preserve District of Will County programs that will teach them how to plan camping trips and meals and build campfires. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org for more information. (Photo by Shutterstock)

It has just been announced that Ivy League Kids, which holds before- and after-school programs at Troy District 30-C schools, will be holding a summer camp at Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School this year, June 7 through August 16.

The camp will include themed weeks, clubs, sports and games, scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, picnics, swimming and field trips for children in 1st through 8th grades.

Clubs include cooking, music and dance, art, reading, drama, gamer, authors, video production and stacking club for no additional fee.

Ivy League Kids Senior Director Kris O’Connor said the talented and caring staff will work with children to provide them a safe and stimulating camp for an “awesome summer experience.”

Troy Community School District 30-C schools will also continue before- and after-school programs during the 2019-2020 school year, offered in each student’s own school.

Those schools are Troy Craughwell Elementary School, Troy Cronin Elementary School, Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School, Troy Hofer Elementary School, Troy Shorewood Elementary School and William B. Orenic Intermediate School.

The program focuses on academic enrichment, fitness and recreation.

Troy Executive Director of Finance and Operations Elaine Colombo said the Troy-Ivy League Kids partnership has worked well at Troy schools.

“It provides a safe learning environment, mixed with some play time,” Colombo said, “for our students whose parents have to drop them off a little earlier or pick them up a little later due to their schedules.”

Priority registration for the summer camp ends May 10, and regular registration continues until the camp is full. Registration Orientation Night for Summer Camp will be held Tuesday, May 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Heritage Trail School, 3389 Longford Drive, Joliet.

Parents may register their children for the summer camp or for before- and after-school programs at www.ivyleaguekids.org or call (815) 464-1265 for more information.