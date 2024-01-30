Summer Internship Program Offers Paid Jobs To JTHS Students – Application Deadline Is February 16th

The Will County Summer Internship Program is a PAID internship program designed to give high school students opportunities to discover career paths, provide a valuable, resume building experience, and establish community connections for both businesses and students.

There are over 40 paid summer internships available to JTHS students thanks to a partnership with the Will County Center for Economic Development (CED) and its Will County Summer Internship Program.

Thanks to this new partnership, students can participate in internships at local businesses such as Pace Bus, Silver Cross Hospital, IKEA, the Joliet Public Library, YMCA, Harbor Freight Tools, and more. The mission of the program is to give students opportunities to discover career paths, provide a valuable, resume building experience, and establish community connections for both businesses and students.

All internship descriptions and applications are available on the JTHS Summer Internship Webpage or students can use the direct link to the application and internship postings. Graduating seniors (Class of 2024) may also apply for these internships. The application deadline is February 16.

Upon completion of the internship, students may receive 0.25 credits per 60 hours of approved work experience per semester, up to 0.5 credits total. In addition to getting paid, students can also receive credit!