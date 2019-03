The Chicago Sun-Times is canceling a debate this week between the candidates running for mayor of Chicago. The newspaper says the decision was made because Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was noncommittal about her participation. Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot were invited to debate each other Friday at the Sun-Times’ West Loop newsroom. Preckwinkle’s campaign said it wanted to focus on other debates since the Sun-Times had endorsed her opponent.