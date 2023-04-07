Sun Times: Chicago Front-Runner To Host Of 2024 DNC
April 7, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Chicago is the front-runner tor host the Democratic National Convention next year. The Sun Times reports a Democratic National Committee Technical Advisory Group evaluated bids in order to make a recommendation to President Biden, and Chicago was the top choice over main rival Atlanta. The Windy City received high marks for a variety of reasons, including hotel capacity, transportation, security, financing and overall logistics. Chicago last hosted a Democratic convention in 1996.