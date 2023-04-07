1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Sun Times: Chicago Front-Runner To Host Of 2024 DNC

April 7, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Share
Sun Times: Chicago Front-Runner To Host Of 2024 DNC
Chicago skyline/md

Chicago is the front-runner tor host the Democratic National Convention next year.  The Sun Times reports a Democratic National Committee Technical Advisory Group evaluated bids in order to make a recommendation to President Biden, and Chicago was the top choice over main rival Atlanta.  The Windy City received high marks for a variety of reasons, including hotel capacity, transportation, security, financing and overall logistics.  Chicago last hosted a Democratic convention in 1996.

Popular Posts

1

Violent Week At Joliet High Schools
2

Severe Storm Rolls Through Will County
3

Update: Lockport Police Investigating Two Bodies Found In Car At Walmart Parking Lot
4

Multiple Arrests Made After Struggle with Police in Joliet Parking Lot
5

Huge Sports Complex Coming To New Lenox

Recent Posts