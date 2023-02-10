Sun Times: Chicago Front-Runner To Host Of 2024 DNC

1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

February 10, 2023 12:03PM CST
Chicago is still in the running to host the Democratic National Convention next year.  The Sun Times reports the Windy City and Atlanta are front-runners for the event.  Governor Pritzker is in Washington DC this week for the National Governors Association meetings.  He says he will pitch President Biden again on Chicago hosting the 2024 convention.  A decision could be announced in the coming weeks.

