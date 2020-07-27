Sunday Morning Homicide Takes The Life of 16-Year-Old In Joliet
Joliet Police car/md
Joliet police department asking for the public’s help regarding a homicide that occurred on Sunday morning.
The Joliet Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the intersection of Ottawa Street and Munroe Street.
On Sunday, July 26th at approximately 10:16 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Ottawa Street and Munroe Street reference to a report of a subject shot. Officers located the victim a 16-year-old male, shot in the head near the intersection.
Joliet Fire Department arrived on scene and determined the victim had unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation and is still in its early stages. The Joliet Police is actively looking into what occurred and will update the public at a later date when it has more
information.
If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-
323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.