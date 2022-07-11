Sunday Night Shooting in Crest Hill Leaves One Dead

One person was killed in a shooting outside a Crest Hill strip mall on Sunday night. It was at 11:45 pm that police were called to 1827 Knapp Drive regarding a large crowd of people loitering in the business park’s parking lot.
While Officers were on the scene dispersing the large crowd of people, several shots were fired and one individual was critically wounded. Officers immediately began rendering aid before paramedics arrived and were transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving. The person’s
identity will not be released until proper family notification is confirmed. Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Crest Hill Police ask anyone with information to contact Investigator Joel Steen at 815-741-5111.