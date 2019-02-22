Sunny Today But By Sunday Dramatically Differnent By Monica DeSantis | Feb 22, 2019 @ 6:19 AM A sunny day on tap for Friday with a high of 40. Windy and mild with rain on Saturday. Strong and potentially damaging winds are forecast for Sunday. Snow showers on Sunday with a high of 28 degrees with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Exclusive: Survivor Of Aurora Mass Shooting To Scott Slocum; “I was supposed to be in the room” 13-Year-Old Killed in Joliet Shooting Six Troy Teachers Earn “Great Teachers” Awards Troy 30-C Spelling Bee Winners announced Funerals For Two Aurora Victims To Be Held Today Romeoville Elementary School Student Confirmed with Mumps