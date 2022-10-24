1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Supporters Rally For Father Pfleger Amid Sex Abuse Claims

October 24, 2022 12:30PM CDT
Rev. Michael Pfleger (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Supporters of Father Michael Pfleger continue to stand by the Chicago priest as he faces new sex abuse allegations. Dozens rallied yesterday outside St. Sabina Church in support of their pastor. Those gathered included the Reverend Jesse Jackson. The rally comes after a man claims Father Michael Pfleger sexually abused him at the South Side church in the late 80s. Pfleger has stepped aside from his church duties, pending an investigation.

