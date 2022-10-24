Supporters Rally For Father Pfleger Amid Sex Abuse Claims

Rev. Michael Pfleger (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Supporters of Father Michael Pfleger continue to stand by the Chicago priest as he faces new sex abuse allegations. Dozens rallied yesterday outside St. Sabina Church in support of their pastor. Those gathered included the Reverend Jesse Jackson. The rally comes after a man claims Father Michael Pfleger sexually abused him at the South Side church in the late 80s. Pfleger has stepped aside from his church duties, pending an investigation.