Supreme Court Allows Federal Agents To Cut Razor Wire Texas Installed On US-Mexico Border

January 22, 2024 2:56PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court is allowing Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues.

The justices, by a 5-4 vote Monday, granted an emergency appeal from the Biden administration, which has been in an escalating standoff at the border with Texas and had objected to an appellate ruling in favor of the state.

The concertina wire is part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s broader fight with the administration over immigration enforcement.

