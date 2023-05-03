Supreme Court Justice Request More Info On Naperville’s Gun Sale Ban

A Supreme Court justice is giving Naperville until next Monday to provide more information about its local ban on the sale of certain high-powered guns. The request by Justice Amy Coney Barrett comes after a Naperville gun shop owner asked the U.S. Supreme Court to put both a local and state assault weapons ban on hold until decision is made in federal court. The owner of Law Weapons & Supply filed a lawsuit challenging Naperville’s ordinance and Illinois’ law, which bans the sale of military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in the state.