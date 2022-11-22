1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Supreme Court OK’s Handover Of Former President Trump’s Tax Returns To Congress

November 22, 2022 1:50PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee had asked for six years of tax returns for  Mr. Trump and some of his businesses, from 2015 to 2020.

The court’s order Tuesday leaves no legal obstacle in the way.

The Treasury Department refused to provide the records during Mr. Trump’s presidency.

But the Biden administration said federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayer’s return, including the president’s.

Lower courts agreed, rejecting Mr. Trump’s claims that the committee only wanted the documents to make them public.

