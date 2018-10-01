Supreme Court Refuses Drew Peterson Appeal

The supreme court has refused an appeal by former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson. The 64-year-old was convicted in 2012 of murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio. Peterson was sentenced to 38 years in prison for that crime. He received another 40 years in prison after a plot to have will County States Attorney Jim Glasgow killed was uncovered by authorities. Glasgow was the prosecutor who led the Savio prosecution back in 2012. Peterson appeal dealt only with the Savio conviction. The focus of the appeal dealt with hearsay testimony from one of the prosecution’s key witnesses. Peterson is currently being held at a facility in Indiana. He is not due to be released until 2081.