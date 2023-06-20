1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Supreme Court Turns Away Veterans Who Seek Disability Benefits Over 1966 Hydrogen Bomb Accident

June 20, 2023 11:49AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal on behalf of some U.S. veterans who want disability benefits because they were exposed to radiation while responding to a Cold War-era hydrogen bomb accident in Spain.

The justices not did comment Tuesday in turning away an appeal from Victor Skaar, an Air Force veteran in his mid-80s.

Skaar, of Nixa, Missouri, filed class-action claims seeking benefits for him and others who say they became ill from exposure to radiation during the recovery and cleanup of the undetonated bombs at the accident site in Palomares, a village in southern Spain, in 1966.

A federal appeals court rejected the class-action claims.

The Supreme Court’s action leaves that ruling in place.

