Supreme Court Weighs Tech Giants’ Liability In Terror Case

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court will be weighing whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be held responsible for a 2017 terrorist attack on a nightclub in Turkey in which 39 people died.

Plaintiffs claim Islamic State group terrorists used the online platforms to spread their message.

What the justices decide to do in the case being heard Wednesday and a related case it heard Tuesday is important particularly because the companies have been shielded from liability on the internet, allowing them to grow into the giants they are today.

The companies argue they can’t be sued because they did not knowingly or substantially assist in the Istanbul nightclub attack.