Surf-n-Turf concert blends live music, kayaking at Monee Reservoir on July 13

The 2024 Surf-n-Turf concert and kayaking event is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir. Rent a kayak (or launch your own) or take in the music from the lawn area. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Anthony Schalk)

Two of summer’s best activities – live outdoor music and kayaking – will come together on Saturday, July 13, for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2024 Surf-n-Turf concert at Monee Reservoir.

Listen to the classic rock tunes of The Sting Rays while paddling on the 46-acre lake or take in the music from the preserve’s lawn area. Rent a kayak at the concessions building or launch your own. And if you are hungry, two food trucks will be on site selling fish and barbecue.

The free, family-friendly event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kayak rentals (first come, first served) and food truck fare will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. and the music will begin at 6:30 p.m. BYOB, but beer and wine only.

“Many communities offer outdoor concerts during the summer, so we did not want to simply duplicate those offerings,” said Jessica Prince, Monee Reservoir’s facility supervisor.

Instead, the Forest Preserve combined live music with kayaking and picnicking.

“Sprinkling in the boats and the opportunity to listen to live music while sitting in a kayak is what makes this outdoor concert its own,” Prince explained. “The music travels and can be heard far out over the water.”

New this year will be a second food truck and koozie giveaways.

“The food trucks play on the surf and turf theme,” Prince said. “The Bait Shop will be serving ‘surf,’ or fish and seafood, and Slacker ‘T’ Barbecue will offer ‘turf,’ or barbecue.”

Last year’s Surf-n-Turf concert was very popular, and Prince said she’s looking forward to building attendance this year.

“If you like listening to music in the outdoors in a relaxing venue, this is a low-key way to do it,” she said. “It doesn’t get much better than that.”

Monee Reservoir is located is located on Ridgeland Avenue, south of Pauling Road, in Monee Township.

