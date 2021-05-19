      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Surveillance Photo Released Related to Crest Hill Shooting

May 19, 2021 @ 1:26pm
The Crest Hill Police have released surveillance photos related to a shooting in the city earlier in the week. It was on Monday evening that police were called to the intersection of Cedarwood Drive and Bicentennial after receiving a report of shots fired.  Initial reports are that three vehicles converged at that intersection and gunfire was exchanged as a result. No injuries have been reported. Crest Hill Police have stated that ballistic evidence was recovered.
Anyone with information to please contact Investigator Conor Sweeney at 815-741-5115. Anonymous tips can be left with Will County Crime Stoppers 800-323-6734.
