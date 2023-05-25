1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Romeoville Police Officer in Stable Condition After Shooting

May 25, 2023 11:43AM CDT
A suspect is in custody after a Romeoville police officer was shot. The incident happened early this morning in the southwest suburb when officers were investigating a reported stolen car. Sammer Hernandez was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded an officer in the shoulder.

WJOL has been told that Officer Dominic Thielmann has been listed in stable condition at Loyola University Medical Center.  Thielmann is a six-year veteran of the Romeoville Police Department.

Hernandez has been charged with armed robbery stemming from the stolen vehicle incident that occurred on May 20th in Romeoville. Charges for the attempted murder of Officer Thielmann are pending the completion of the investigation by the Will County Major Crimes Task Force.

Sammer Hernandez has been ordered held on a $5,000,000.

