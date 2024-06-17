1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Suspect In Custody For Fleeing Charged With First Degree Murder

June 17, 2024 4:48PM CDT
Elian Reya/JPD

20-year-old Elian Raya of Joliet has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder and two counts Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

As the investigation progressed into the homicide that occurred on June 1, 2024, in the 400 block of Krakar Avenue, Detectives developed information identifying Raya as a suspect, along with John Hernandez, who has already been charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.  

On June 17, 2024, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Raya for three counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Raya was then served with this warrant at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, as he is incarcerated on previous charges related to a pursuit the day of the homicide.

