Suspect In Multiple Deadly Shootings In Joliet Is Dead

The suspect in the shooting deaths of at least eight people in Joliet, is dead following an encounter with U.S. Marshals. Five victims were found dead from gunshot wounds in one home, with two in another home on the same block. Police say suspect Romeo Nance, who lived in one of the two homes involved, was located near Natalia, Texas by U.S. Marshals.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday evening, the Joliet Police Department learned that Nance had been located by US Marshals near Natalia, Texas at which time it is believed that Nance took his own life with a handgun following a confrontation with Texas law enforcement officials.

Authorities say he was wanted for the shootings Monday, as well as two separate ones that took place on Sunday in which one person was pronounced dead later on at a local hospital.

Identification of the victims and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. This remains an active investigation. Further information will be provided once it becomes available.