Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign

January 5, 2023 1:26PM CST
The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign.  TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday.  The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport.  He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.

