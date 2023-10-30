Suspect In Plainfield Stabbing Of Boy And His Mother Pleads Not Guilty
October 30, 2023 6:22PM CDT
The Plainfield landlord accused of targeting his tenants because of their Muslim faith is pleading not guilty. Joseph Czuba appeared in court today facing murder, attempted murder, battery, and hate crime charges. The 71-year-old defendant is accused of stabbing a young boy to death and seriously wounding the child’s mother. The judge ordered Czuba to remain behind bars until his next pre-trial date on January 8.