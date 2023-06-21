UPD: Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Suspects Wanted after Uber Driver Violently Robbed In New Lenox

Source: YouTube

The New Lenox Police Department worked closely with the Chicago Police Department last night in an effort to locate the offenders and the stolen Hyundai they used to commit a

Carjacking in our town yesterday.

Late last night, the Illinois State Police were involved in a pursuit of the stolen Hyundai in the Lawndale Neighborhood area of Chicago. Three juveniles (1 male and 2 female) and an 18-year-old adult male, ran from the vehicle. They were apprehended, taken into custody, and later interviewed by NLPD investigators. The vehicle was recovered and is being processed for

evidence by our department. The female juveniles were released pending further investigation.

The adult male was charged with crimes that occurred in Chicago. The male juvenile was taken to a juvenile correction facility, also on Chicago charges.

No charges have been filed in reference to the incident in New Lenox at this time. This investigation remains on-going.

**original story below**

Police are looking for multiple suspects after an Uber driver was violently robbed in New Lenox. The victim arrived in New Lenox to pick up a customer. While the Uber Driver was parked yesterday morning in the 16-hundred block of Eagle Circle, a stolen white Hyundai Accent approached and two males armed with handguns exited wearing masks. They removed him from the vehicle and hit in the head with a firearm. His wallet and cell phone were stolen, but the suspects failed to steal his vehicle. A third suspect was waiting in the stolen vehicle. The victim was treated at the hospital for a head injury.

New Lenox press release below:

At approximately 6:15 a.m. June 20th, the NLPD responded to a report of an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking in the 1600 block of Eagle Circle. The victim, an Uber driver, arrived in New Lenox to pick up a customer. While the Uber Driver was parked and waiting, a white Hyundai Accent sedan approached the victim. Two male subjects exited the Hyundai wearing masks and armed with handguns. They demanded the victim’s car and removed him from the vehicle. During the robbery, the victim was struck in the head with a firearm by one of the offenders, and his wallet and cell phone were stolen. The two offenders attempted to flee the area in the victim’s vehicle, a Toyota Venza. A third offender, who was the driver of the Hyundai, never

exited that vehicle. The two offenders who stole the victim’s car had difficulty operating it and abandoned the vehicle a few houses down from where the robbery occurred. It was later learned the white Hyundai that the three offenders drove to New Lenox in was stolen out of Chicago yesterday. The offenders fled the area in the stolen Hyundai. The victim is being treated at Silver Cross Hospital for a head injury. The victim’s cell phone was later recovered along Route 30 in New Lenox.

There is no connection between the Uber caller and the offenders.

The investigation into this incident is on-going. Anyone with additional information, Ring Camera footage, or knowing the identity of these offenders is asked to contact the NLPD.