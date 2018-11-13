Suspicious Death Near Joliet Cemetery Declared a Homicide

A body found by a bow hunter near Woodlawn Cemetery on Monday, is now being investigated as a homicide. The Will County Sheriff’s office responded to a call about a body being found just after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 12th. The Will County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Tuesday and have identified the victim as a female. Detectives are working on attempting to identify her. A data base of missing persons is sought to match the description of the body but to no avail. The bow hunter had permission to be on the property by the owner of Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery along Jefferson Street near Essington Road. The Will County Sheriff’s Office has also announced that the cause of death has been determined but due to the details surrounding the death, detectives believe any further release of information could potentially jeopardize the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office has stated that no further information will be released at this time and updates will be made available when appropriate.